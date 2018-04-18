Morris: “Our Aim is To Win Pro-Am This Year”

Blancpain Endurance Series convert Seb Morris says that his team’s aim is to win the Pro-Am class in 2018.

Defending British GT champion Morris, who this season makes the move up to the European Blancpain series with Team Parker Racing, is looking forward to causing upsets in the class, beginning with this weekends opening event at Monza in Italy.

He said on the coming season: “Our goal is to win Pro-Am this year, we’ve got high expectations and our sights are set on fighting for the title and trying to win our class at Monza on Sunday.”

“I think we’re real dark horses, I don’t think people will expect us to be as competitive as we will be in the previous generation Bentley.”

Driving alongside reigning European Le Mans Series GTE champion Rob Smith and experienced GT racer Derek Pierce, the trio will drive the same Bentley Continental GT3 that took Morris to the British title in 2017 alongside Rick Parfitt Jnr.

He commented on his teammates for 2018: “It’s great to have Rob part of the team, he’s a very quick driver and a champion in the European Le Mans Series so he brings great experience”

“When we tested with Rob at Silverstone he had a beaming smile when he got out of the car, which is a good sign! Derek is right where he needs to be too, he’s quick in the Bentley and fast around Monza so we’re all very positive.”

Round one of the 2018 Blancpain Endurance Series is at Monza this weekend between April 20-22.