Parker Racing blames qualifying problems for disappointing Zolder weekend

Brake problems in qualifying leaves Team Parker Racing bottom of the order after the opening round of the 2018 Blancpain Sprint Cup season.

The team believes the Bentley Continental GT3 showed good pace in practice, but struggled to show that in qualifying when a brake issue hampered its performance.

The poor qualifying put the rookie pairing of Josh Caygill and Aron Taylor-Smith on the back foot heading into the first two races of the season.

The finished last in class in race one and fourth (of five cars) in race two – 18th and 16th overall.

The difficult weekend puts the team bottom of the order after the opening round.

“It was great working with Aron and the Team Parker guys for the first time in a race situation, just frustrating for all of us we had problems with the brakes,” said Caygill.

“We know how good the car is, so it’s just a shame how the first weekend panned our for everyone.

“I can’t fault the lads at the team, they worked so hard to get to the bottom of the issue and did a mega job. Hopefully we’ve got the bad luck out of the way now and the rest of the season will be plain sailing.”

Caygill expects better things from the next round at Brands Hatch, a circuit both he and team-mate Taylor-Smith have experience at.

“Zolder was tough but we know Brands Hatch is much more suited to the Bentley and should be a good track for us to kick-start the season,” he said.

“Hopefully we’re going to get some testing in before the next round and move forward from there.”

The next round of the championship takes place at the start of May.