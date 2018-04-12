Vaughan Aiming For Class Podiums After “Mixed” Porsche Debut

Dan Vaughan believes there is much more to come from his maiden Porsche Carrera Cup GB campaign after taking two hard-fought points’ finishes on his debut.

Returning to racing following a three-year sabbatical with Motorbase Performance on their return to the Carrera Cup GB grid, Vaughan battled it out at the front of the Pro-Am class.

The 21 year old qualified second in class on Saturday, but would have to fight back in race one after a slow start in wet conditions dropped him back to seventh.

A strong recovery drive would see him climb to third at one stage, before eventually taking the chequered flag in fourth in class and ninth overall.

In a frenetic race two, Vaughan was the unfortunate victim of contact and got knocked into a spin, but came back to finish fifth in class to put him fourth in the Pro-Am standings.

“A bit of a mixed weekend,” said Vaughan. “I was really happy with our qualifying performance and a little frustrated that we couldn’t convert that into a podium, but it was a solid start to our campaign.

“I made a couple of mistakes on the starts, but got stuck into the racing and held my own against the competition. We were very unlucky to be taken out in race two and that affected our chances of points.

“I think we can expect some much stronger results at Donington Park. I’m looking forward to it.”

Motorbase team principal David Bartum commented: “Dan had a baptism of fire at the weekend, but for his first outing in the Carrera Cup he did exceptionally well.

“If piece together all that he did over the weekend and how he pulled his way back through the grid, when it all comes together he’s going to be one very quick driver.

“All the pieces are there, it’s just down to experience now. I have no doubt that he will be at front given a little time to learn his craft in the Porsche.”