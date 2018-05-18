2018 24 Hours of Le Mans Entry List Published

The 24 Hours of Le Mans starts in just 30 days, and race organiser, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) has published the list of competitors invited to present cars and drivers for scrutineering and administrative checks on the 10th and 11th of June. The entry list has the names of the sixty teams selected to take part in the French endurance classic.

The sixty teams are divided into four classes: 10 cars will run in LMP1, including 2 Hybrids, 20 in LMP2, 17 in LMGTE Pro and 13 in LMGTE-Am: entry list

Given the star-studded line-up, this year’s race promises to be more exciting than ever. Significant manufacturers Toyota, Ferrari, Ford, Porsche, Aston Martin, BMW and Chevrolet, will all be on the grid.

As for the crews, the race has become highly attractive for Formula One drivers. The double world champion Fernando Alonso is contesting the entire World Endurance Championship this season, as well as upholding his Formula One engagements.

Racing a full season in two different disciplines is practically unheard of, so hats off to Alonso! The Spaniard will not be the only Le Mans rookie from Formula One. Joining Alonso is the 2009 world champion Jenson Button, Spanish Grand Prix winner Pastor Maldonado and Juan Pablo Montoya, winner of seven Grand Prix and the Indy 500.

There are many drivers on the list that have migrated to sportscars following their F1 careers. Among them are Jean-Eric Vergne, Felipe Nasr, Kamui Kobayashi, Kazuki Nakajima, Sébastien Buemi, Stéphane Sarrazin, Paul di Resta, Sébastien Bourdais, Giancarlo Fisichella, Jan Lammers, Bruno Senna and Pedro Lamy.

Le Mans is a world-famous race and remains popular with the stars of American sportscar series. Ryan Briscoe and Indy 500 winners Tony Kanaan and Scott Dixon will be joining Sébastien Bourdais and Juan Pablo Montoya.

Finally, a host of former Le Mans overall winners are back to try their luck again: André Lotterer, Neel Jani, Loïc Duval, Mike Rockenfeller, Marcel Fässler, Nick Tandy, Earl Bamber, Romain Dumas, Jan Lammersand Timo Bernhard. Also on the grid of this 86th edition are winners of the championships such as the WEC, the ELMS and the ALMS that make up the endurance pyramid devised by the ACO.

This diverse selection of talented drivers, amateur or professional, rookies or seasoned competitors, forms the fabric of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

A week before the scrutineering sessions, many drivers will have the opportunity to test their form on the iconic Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans at the Test Day on the 3rd of June: entry list Test Day