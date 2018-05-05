IMSA

Acura Team Penske Go One-Two Again in Final Mid-Ohio Practice

Dane Cameron/Juan Pablo Montoya - Acura Team Penske
Acura Team Penske continued to dominate free practice around the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as they finished first and second for the third consecutive session, the #6 Acura DPi coming out on top ahead of the #7.

The Dane Cameron/Juan Pablo Montoya #6 set the pace with a 1:12.675s ahead of the Helio Castroneves/Ricky Taylor #7, with just 0.088 seconds between them, whilst the rest of the Prototype field were more than a second down on the pace of the Acura’s.

Jonathan Bomarito was third fastest for the #55 Mazda Team Joest team but 1.092 seconds behind the leading Acura, but ahead of the #54 CORE Autosport Oreca of Colin Braun and the sister Mazda, the #77, of Oliver Jarvis.

Stephen Simpson was sixth for the #99 JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca ahead of the #22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan of Luis Felipe Derani, while the leading Cadillac DPi-V.R was the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing in eighth.  The #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac and the #85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca completed the top ten.

The #912 Porsche GT Team was again quickest in the GT Le Mans class, with Earl Bamber setting the best time of 1:18.590s to beat the #3 Corvette Racing C7.R of Antonio Garcia by almost four-tenths of a second, with the #24 BMW Team RLL M8 GTE of Jesse Krohn was third.

The second Porsche, the #911 of Nick Tandy, was fourth fastest, with the top five being completed by the #67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing machine of Ryan Briscoe and Richard Westbrook.

The #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini of Madison Snow topped the GT Daytona class with a best lap of 1:20.400s, although he was just 0.017 seconds clear of the #14 3GT Racing Lexus of Kyle Marcelli, while the second Lexus, the #15 of Jack Hawksworth, was third.

