Acura Team Penske Lock Out Mid-Ohio Front Row; BMW take GT Le Mans Pole

Acura Team Penske continued their domination around the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend as they locked out the front row for round four of the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Helio Castroneves came out on top of a great battle between him and Dane Cameron as the #7 edged out the #6 by 0.147 seconds as the team completed a full house of finishing first and second in every session ahead of race day.

The two drivers were in a class of their own as they aimed to beat the other, with the #77 Mazda Team Joest RT24-P of Oliver Jarvis more than half a second down in third, with the #55 Mazda of Jonathan Bomarito joining its sister car on the second row.

Renger van der Zande was the leading Cadillac DPi-V.R driver in fifth in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing machine, with the #5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac of Joao Barbosa, while the leading LMP2 machine was the #52 AFS/PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier of Gustavo Yacaman in seventh.

The #99 and #85 JDC-Miller Motorsport Oreca’s will start eighth and ninth, while the #38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca completed the top ten.

BMW Team RLL took pole position in GT Le Mans, with John Edwards coming out on top of a battle that saw the top three end just 0.079 seconds apart.

Edwards denied Nick Tandy the class pole by just 0.066 seconds, with the Porsche GT Team driver edging out the second BMW of Alexander Sims by just 0.013 seconds. The second Porsche of Earl Bamber could only muster fourth, while the two Corvette Racing machines were fifth and eighth, either side of the two Ford Chip Ganassi Racing machines.

GT Daytona saw the 3GT Racing Lexus outfit take the top two spots, with Jack Hawksworth in the #15 denying Kyle Marcelli by 0.053 seconds, while the duo were half a second clear of the chasing pack, led by the #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini of Madison Snow.

Michael Shank Racing finished fourth and sixth fastest respectively with their Acura NSX GT3’s, with the #86 of Katherine Legge ahead of the #93 of Justin Marks, with the #96 Turner Motorsport BMW of Dillon Machavern between them in fifth.

The #58 Wright Motorsports Porsche, #63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari, #16 Wright Motorsports Porsche and the #33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports Mercedes completed the top ten.