Baumanis Triumphs in Super1600 Final in Portugal

Artis Baumanis claimed his second consecutive victory in the 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Super1600 at the Montalegre circuit in Portugal.

Snowy conditions made the driving even more difficult for the Super1600 competitors, especially for Baumanis who was only 12th in the Intermediate Classification on Saturday after the running of both Q1 and Q2.

The Latvian’s Volland Racing team-mate Rokas Baciuska finished as Top Qualifier after all four sessions were run and this gave him pole for the first Semi-Final race which he took victory in. Baumanis started the Final on the back row.

Leading the Final from pole position, Espen Isaksaetre passed Baciuska for the lead further around the first lap, as Baumanis followed Ondrej Smetana into the Joker.

Baciuska took his Joker on lap four as Baumanis passed Smetana at turn one with the Lithuanian also being overtaken by Maximillien Eveno for fifth.

As the snowfall intensified during the race, Isaksaetre took his Joker on the final lap, coming out just behind Baumanis who snatched the lead.

Despite Isaksaetre pressuring Baumanis hard, the Latvian driver held on to take the win from his rival. Smetana brought his Ford Fiesta home in third, ahead of Eveno, Baciuska and Vaclav Veverka.

With two rounds of the 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Super1600 complete, Baumanis leads the standings by five points from team-mate Baciuska.

Jimmy Terpereau lies in third place with Isaksaetre completing the top four in the Drivers Championship.