Crees Continues “Awesome Start To Season” With Donington Class Win

Michael Crees continued his “amazing start” to his maiden Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup campaign with a second Am class victory so far at Donington Park.

Crees was the clear class pace-setter on his debut at Brands Hatch three weeks ago, taking all three victories on the road – only to lose two due to penalties.

It would be a similar story at Donington as the Century Motorsport ace took a second consecutive class pole position by a mammoth seven tenths of a second.

Crees would prove untouchable in race one as he built a two second lead on the first lap and never looked back on his way to a dominant five second success.

Following a great battle with the ultra-experienced Colin White in the early stages of race two, Crees was on course for another win until trouble hit.

A gear selector issue left him stuck in gear and despite his best efforts to nurse his Ginetta G55 to the finish, he was forced to pull over into retirement on the final lap.

That left him at the back of the grid for the live televised race three, but a great drive saw him fight his way through to second place at the flag.

His fourth podium finish in his opening six Supercup races cements the Kent-based racer’s top two class points standing heading to Oulton Park in early June.

“All in all it’s been a pretty great weekend, especially considering it’s only our second meeting in the championship,” said Crees.

“Unfortunately it didn’t all go to plan with the retirement in race two, but that’s motorsport and these unpredictable incidents can always happen.

“We’ve had an awesome start to the season and we head to Oulton Park next firmly focused on getting some more silverware!”