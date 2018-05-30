Dan Kneen has passed away after an incident during this evening’s Isle of Man TT session.

The 30-year-old, from Onchan in the Isle of Man, crashed at Churchtown on the opening lap of the Superbike qualifying session and died at the scene.

A statement released from the TT organisers said:

“ACU Events Ltd regrets to confirm that Dan Kneen, 30, from Onchan in the Isle of Man died this evening following injuries sustained during the Superbike qualifying session on the Isle of Man.



“Dan had an accident at Churchtown on the first lap of the session and died at the scene of the incident.



“Dan made his mountain course debut at the Manx Grand Prix in 2008 and won an unprecedented three races – the Junior, the Newcomers C and the Ultra Lightweight MGP Races.



“He achieved his first TT podium in last year’s Superstock Race, finishing third in the Superstock TT Race. He has a fastest official lap of 130.347mph which he set in last year’s Superstock Race and recorded a lap of 132.258mph (17:06.994) in last night’s Superbike qualifying session.



“ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Dan’s partner Leanne, his family and his many friends in the road racing community and beyond.”

The Tyco BMW rider made his debut around at the Mountain Course back in 2008, in the Manx Grand Prix. Kneen made an instant impact as he won the Junior, Newcomers C and Ultralightweight races.

At last year’s TT, Kneen claimed his first podium in the Superstock race and posted his quickest lap around the course (130.347mph). Kneen had just beaten this speed in Tuesday’s session, posting a lap at 132.258mph.

Everybody at The Checkered Flag sends our deepest condolences to Dan’s partner, Leanne, his family and friends.