Double Pole for Belgian Audi Club Team WRT at Brands Hatch

Belgian Audi Club Team WRT took both pole positions on offer at Brands Hatch on Saturday, with the #2 setting the pace in the first Qualifying session before the #17 did likewise in the second session.

Dries Vanthoor gave the team pole for race one with a best time of 1:23.931s, while the #66 Attempto Racing Audi of Steijn Schothorst will join the Belgian on the front row, the Dutchman getting to within 0.139 seconds of the pole time.

Michael Meadows was superb as he put the #88 AKKA ASP Team Mercedes into third place, and he will be joined on the second row by the #1 Belgian Audi Club Team WRT, with Alex Riberas setting a lap just 0.047 seconds slower than the Briton.

Row three will see the #63 GRT Grasser Racing Lamborghini line-up fifth alongside the #55 Attempto Racing Audi, while seventh on the grid will be the leading Silver Cup Class entry, with the #90 AKKA ASP Team Mercedes of Nico Bastian finishing just ahead of the #17 Belgian Audi Club Team WRT of Stuart Leonard.

The top ten will be completed by the #114 Emil Frey Lexus Racing RC F GT3 and the #87 AKKA ASP Team Mercedes, while the leading Pro-Am Cup class entry was the #39 TP-12 Kessel Racing Ferrari of Piti Bhirombhakdi in seventeenth.

The second session was a much more open encounter, but again Belgian Audi Club Team WRT were the team to beat, Frederic Vervisch edging out the #88 AKKA ASP Team Mercedes of Raffaele Marciello by 0.109 seconds.

Christopher Mies put the #1 Audi into third, while the #63 Lamborghini of Mirko Bortolotti was fourth ahead of the #66 Audi of Kelvin van der Linde and the #25 Sainteloc Racing Audi of Christopher Haase.

The leading Pro-Am Cup class entry this time was seventh fastest thanks to the efforts of Markus Winkelhock in the #26 Sainteloc Racing Audi, while the top ten was completed by the #82 Grasser Racing Lamborghini, #87 AKKA ASP Team Mercedes and the #14 Emil Frey Lexus Racing Lexus.

The leading Silver Cup class entry was again the #90 AKKA ASP Team Mercedes, this time in the hands of Jack Manchester, who will start down in seventeenth.