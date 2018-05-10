Electric GT Confirms calender for inaugural season

Electric GT Holdings Inc. has confirmed the ten race season of the all-new, zero-emission Electric Production Car Series (EPCS).

Begining in Jerez, Spain on the 3rd of November, the European rounds of the championship will go on to visit Paul Ricard in France, Nürburgring in Germany, TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands, Silverstone and Algarve Portimao Circuit in Portugal. Additional race locations on other continents will be confirmed later this year.

Each race weekend will be a weekend-long festival of technology and innovation for sustainability, with racing at its heart. The wheel-to-wheel action of the EPCS main event will be supported by the eKarting Series and the eSports Series: a new virtual racing platform.

A pre-season private test will take place at the Electric GT race HQ at Pau E-Circuit in the South of France this October.

Electric GT is still negotiating with several investors to conclude the initial fundraising for the project and to complete the financing before the series launch in the autumn.

Mark Gemmell, CEO of Electric GT Holdings, said: “This is a special day for all of us who have worked so hard behind the scenes to prepare for our inaugural season. Without a doubt, we have secured some of the most exciting European tracks for our first season of the Electric Production Car Series, and this gives us a great platform to further expand the championship.”

The main EPCS race will see 20 international drivers, racing for ten professional teams in identical all-electric, race-prepared Tesla Model S P100D machines, running on bespoke Pirelli tyres and equipped with the latest OMP safety equipment and Alcon brakes. Rounds will consist of a 20-minute practice session, a 60-minute qualifying heat, a day race (60km) and a sunset race (60km).