Fittipaldi Suffers ‘Suspected Fractures’ after High Speed Crash

An official statement after qualifying for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps has stated that Brazilian rookie LMP1 driver Pietro Fittipaldi has ‘suspected fractures to both legs’ as a result of a high speed crash.

Fittipaldi was on a hot lap, setting a time for the #10 LMP1 entry DragonSpeed when he had a wobble going through Eau Rouge. The Brazilian came off line, losing control of the car and crashing nose first into the tyre barriers.

The incident led to a thirty-five-minute delay to the session, in which time Fittipaldi was extracted from the car and taken to the Centre Hospitalier de la Citadelle de Liege by helicopter. When Fittipaldi left the track, he was suspected to have fractures in both of his legs. It was confirmed that his condition is not life threatening and he remained conscious at all times.

The condition of the #10 DragonSpeed BR Engineering BR1 is unknown, but the heavy impact will probably mean intensive repairs will be needed. Whether or not Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley will be able to compete as a duo in tomorrow’s race is not clear and DragonSpeed have not yet been available to make comment.

Fittipaldi is due to take part in the Indianapolis 500 later this month for Dale Coyne Racing but depending on the severity of his injuries he may have to forfeit his entry spot.

There is no further update on his condition at the time of publishing but The Checkered Flag will keep you updated.