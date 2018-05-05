Grasser Racing head First Practice at Brands Hatch, Attempto Racing top FP2

The Grasser Racing duo of Andrea Caldarelli and Ezequiel Pérez Companc topped the first session of the weekend around Brands Hatch, while Attempto Racing paced the second session as the second round of the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup got underway on Saturday.

Pérez Companc took the #19 Grasser Lamborghini Huracan around best time of 1:24.754s to pace the field in the opening session, ending 0.225 seconds clear of the #17 Belgian Audi Club Team WRT Audi of Stuart Leonard, who is partnered this weekend by Frederic Vervisch as Robin Frijns is focusing on his DTM Series commitments.

Mirko Bortolotti put the #63 Grasser Racing Lamborghini he shares with Christian Engelhart into third, just 0.007 seconds further back on the Audi, while the #55 Attempto Racing Audi of Pierre Kaffer and Pieter Schothorst placed fourth ahead of the #87 AKKA ASP Team Mercedes of Nico Jamin and Felix Serralles.

Callum Macleod and Ian Loggie in the #32 Team Parker Racing Bentley were fastest in the Pro-Am Cup Class and were eighth quickest overall, while the leading Silver Cup Class entry was the #90 AKKA ASP Team Mercedes of Nico Bastian and Jack Manchester in eleventh.

Alexey Korneev brought out the red flags caused a mid-session red flag after crashing heavily at Stirlings, with extensive damage to the SMP Racing by AKKA ASP Mercedes causing the car he shares with fellow Russian Vladimir Atoev to miss FP2 as a result.

Kelvin van der Linde put the #66 Attempto Racing Audi he shares with Steijn Schothorst to the top of the afternoon session with the fastest time of the day, his 1:24.235s edging out the #17 Audi of Vervisch and Leonard by 0.293 seconds.

The #88 AKKA ASP Team Mercedes of Raffaele Marciello and Michael Meadows were third fastest ahead of the #82 Grasser Racing Lamborghini of Franck Perera and Loris Hezemans, while the #1 Belgian Audi Club Team WRT Audi of Christopher Mies and Alex Riberas was fifth.

The #26 Sainteloc Racing Audi of Markus Winkelhock and Nyls Stievenart were the quickest of the Pro-Am Cup class, edging out the #32 Bentley by 0.012 seconds, while the #90 AKKA ASP Team Mercedes was again quickest in the Silver Cup class.