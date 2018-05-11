Button Completes first LMP1 test with SMP Racing ahead of Le Mans debut

British Formula 1 refugee Jenson Button has conducted his first test of SMP Racing‘s BR Engineering BR1.

Button, who will share the car with Russian drivers Mikhail Aleshin and Vitaly Petrov in the FIA World Endurance Championship this year, spent most of the test day at Magny-Cours testing low downforce set-ups for the 24 Hours of Le Mans next month.

“I must say that the BR1 is very impressive,” said a smiling Button. “I absolutely did not expect to find so much grip in this car! The car is quite large, but in slow turns the traction is excellent.

“In turns, at high speed, it is very, very impressive. We are preparing for Le Mans, a track where a fast car is needed. I am very pleased with the five hours I spent testing today and my gradual acquaintance with the machine.

“The first day with SMP Racing and BR1 turned out to be very positive. I am delighted! There is much to think about and I need to give feedback to the team before the prologue in June. “

The main event of the World Endurance Championship, the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, will be held on the 16/17 June.

The Russian SMP Racing team will run two BR Engineering BR1s in the premier LMP1 class with two crews, car #11 with Button, Petrov and Aleshin, and car #17 for Egor Orudzhev, Stéphane Sarrazin and Matevos Isaakyan.