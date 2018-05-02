King Proves Potential With Milestone Maiden Victory

Harry King confirmed he’s one to watch in the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup title battle this season after recording his maiden victory at Donington Park.

After starring with a pair of podium finishes on his series debut, the teenager would enjoy another milestone moment on Saturday as he topped qualifying.

King’s maiden Supercup pole came by a margin of nearly half a second, but unfortunately he would not take full advantage in race one.

A nightmare start saw him run wide through the gravel at the opening corner, leading to him mounting a recovery drive from fifteenth to sixth.

King proved his pace with the fastest lap though, and another strong showing in race two saw him rise to fourth early on before maintaining position to the flag.

Starting the final race in third, an incredible launch off the line propelled him past the front-row starters and into a lead that he would go on the hold throughout.

King took the flag over six seconds clear of the pack, with his dominance producing the biggest winning margin in the series since September 2016.

The Elite Motorsport racer’s maiden victory puts him third in the championship standings.

“It was fantastic to get pole position in tricky conditions and I was so annoyed with the mistake I made into turn one; it’s not one that I intend to make again,” he said.

“Race two was quite frustrating in a way because the pace of the front-runners was so equal that we couldn’t make as much progress as we hoped to.

“The team made some changes ahead of race three and the car was absolutely mega. I got a brilliant start and then was able to drive away from the guys behind.

“It’s been a good start to the season and we just need to keep pushing hard to keep ourselves in the mix for the championship.”