Kristoffersson takes second Qualifying win at 2018 World RX of Great Britain

Johan Kristoffersson has taken his second consecutive win in Qualifying Four for the 2018 World RX of Great Britain and ends Qualifying overall as Top Qualifier.

The PSRX Volkswagen Sweden driver showed a true class once again as he led away from the start of his race and stayed in front from lights to flag once again. The Swedish driver set a fastest time of 2:48.197 on the way to the TQ spot and this gives him Pole Position for Semi-Final One.

Sebastien Loeb set the fastest lap of the day so far with a 39.132, eclipsing Kristoffersson’s time from Q3 by almost half a second. The Team Peugeot Total driver finished the session second overall ahead of Andreas Bakkerud who won his Q4 race.

Old rivals Kevin Eriksson in the Olsbergs MSE Ford and Kevin Hansen complete the top five in Q4. Mattias Ekstrom was held up behind Timmy Hansen who suffered an issue with the Peugeot 208 WRX and this stopped the EKS Audi Sport driver going faster.

With World RX Qualifying complete, this means that with Kristoffersson Pole Position for Semi-Final One whilst Loeb takes pole position for Semi-Final Two.

The remaining top twelve places see Solberg ahead of Ekstrom and Bakkerud with Timmy Hansen in sixth place. Kevin Hansen finishes in seventh place overall, giving all three Team Peugeot Total drivers a Semi-Final chance whilst Niclas Gronholm has quietly moved into eighth place.

Eriksson and Jerome Grosset-Janin comple the top ten, meaning that for the fourth event in a row the GC Kompetition Renault Megane will get a Semi-final race and a chance of reaching the Final on home turf for the Prodrive built Supercar.

Tommy Rustad has qualified in eleventh place in his Marklund Motorpsort / HTB Racing run Supercar with Timur Timerzyanov completing the top twelve places.

The three British drivers have not made the cut with Albatec Racing‘s Mark Higgins ending the event in sixteenth position. MJP Racing Team Austria‘s Andrew Jordan ended his Q4 race with broken steering and finishes in twentieth place ahead of Oli Bennett who also retired in the Xite Racing Mini Cooper.