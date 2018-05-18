Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe Heads to Silverstone

It is just less than a month since the first round of the 2018 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe at Monza. There will be 48 of the new Huracán Super Trofeo Evos, from 22 teams on the grid, this weekend for the next round of the championship at the 5.9 Km Silverstone circuit.

Seven different crews did well in first two races of the season. The Antonelli Motorsport team of Giacomo Altoè and Job Van Uitert stood on the podium in race two with a third-place finish that placed them at the top of the PRO standings. There is now just a single point between them and Bonaldi Motorsport, made up of James Pull and Kelvin Snoeks, who finished second in both races.

At Silverstone, alongside youngster Altoè, will be the other Italian Daniel Zampieri, who returns to the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe and is already racing in the Italian GT Championship as well as being a GT3 Junior driver for Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

The Imperiale Racing team of Vito Postiglione and the rookie Karol Basz, who won race two at Monza, are now three points from the top of the leaderboard. Kikko Galbiati and Joffrey De Narda (Antonelli Motorsport), who started the season with a third place, are also expected to be fighting for a podium at Silverstone.

In the PRO-AM championship, two teams are tied at the top of the standings with 23 points each for the Scandinavian duo of Target Racing formed by the 2016 champion Dennis Lind and the twenty-year-old Swedish driver Simon Larsson and by the VS Racing squad of Takashi Kasai and Philipp Wlazik, who won their first race at Monza. Behind them, with a seven-point gap, are Loris Spinelli and Juan Perez (who scored a class victory with Antonelli Motorsport).

Following his Monza double victory, Raffaele Giannoni is now leading the AM ranking. Giannoni, of the Automobile Tricolore team, had begun where he left off last year when he won the final race of 2017 at Imola. Among his opponents is the defending champion Andrej Lewandowski, who is now second in the championship with a 14-point gap and will be sharing the VS Racing Huracán with August Macbeth at Silverstone.

In the Lamborghini Cup, the Thai driver Supachai Weeraborwornpong (Team Lazarus) took the first win of the season and the class lead at Monza. Four points behind Weeraborwornpong is the Dutchman Gerard Van der Horst (champion in the same class in the last two seasons with the Van der Horst Motorsport team), who is ahead of his teammate William Van Deyzen, who already has a win under his belt.

It is also worth mentioning the presence of three “ladies”. Francesca Linossi is confirmed with Iron Lynx Motorsport Lab, while Caitlin Wood will be racing with Mtech. The 19-year-old German Carrie Schreiner (winner of the PRO-AM title in the 2018 Middle East series) will be competing for the Konrad Motorsport team and will be sharing the wheel with Fabian Vettel, the brother of the four-time F1 world champion Sebastian.

The first of the two 50-minute races, which will begin with a rolling start and will feature a mandatory pit stop, will take place on Saturday, May the 19th at 2:40 p.m. Race 2 will start on Sunday, May the 20th at 11:30 a.m. The two 20-minute qualifying sessions are on Saturday.

Both races are available via a live stream on the following website: https://squadracorse.lamborghini.com/live-streaming and on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse Facebook page.