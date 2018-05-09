McAMS Yamaha set for Isle of Man TT Return with Josh Brookes

McAMS Yamaha are returning to the Isle of Man TT with Josh Brookes (Credit: IOMTT.com)

The McAMS Yamaha team will return to the Isle of Man TT this year, fielding both Superstock and Supersport bikes for Josh Brookes.

Brookes, who rides for the team in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, will compete on specially prepared YZF-R6 and YZF-R1 machines, adding extra entries to his 2018 list. The Australian has already announced that he will be competing in the RST Superbike race and the PokerStars Senior TT event for the Norton factory team.

Speaking about the announcement, Brookes explained that he was looking to challenge himself on different machinery:

“I’m obviously keen to ride as many classes as possible, to test myself on different machinery and just as importantly to continue to build up my Island knowledge, which you can only do with extended track time.

“It took a while to come together but I’m really happy to be riding a YZF-R6 and YZF-R1 in team colours, the Supersport bike especially has been really strong previously. Ideally we’ll get good weather during practice week and get used to these two very different bikes.”

The McAMS Yamaha team have enjoyed plenty of success around the Mountain Course, having achieved four Supersport TT wins with Ian Hutchinson on the Yamaha YZF-R6 machine.

This season the team have added Superstock experience running a YZF-R1 in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 series

McAMS Yamaha have built two all new Supersport and Superstock machines for the TT, and Team Manager Grant Bunting admitted that they are throwing everything at this project:

“Josh was really keen and for Monster it’s a really important global event so we’re throwing everything at building a top-spec machine for each class. We’ve obviously had great success in the Supersport class so we’re looking forward to help Josh with his ongoing TT progression.”

The first qualifying sessions for this year’s TT get underway on Saturday, May 26. The first Supersport race is scheduled to take place on June 4, as is the Superstock event. The second Supersport race is due to take place on June 6.