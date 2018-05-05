IMSA

Montoya Tops Wet Second Session at Mid-Ohio; Porsche Leads GT Le Mans

Juan Pablo Montoya/Dane Cameron - Acura Team Penske
Credit: Jake Galstad / LAT Images

Juan Pablo Montoya ensured Acura Team Penske remained on top in the second practice session of the weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday in a session heavily affected by the weather and by red flags.

Heavy rain delayed the start of the session by fifteen minutes, with Montoya setting the pace in the #6 Acura DPi he shares with Dane Cameron with a time of 1:36.867s, while the sister #7 Acura DPi of Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor was second quickest, just 0.130 seconds back.

The only issue for Penske was an incident for Taylor that saw him suffer rear-end damage when he spun off track after taking over the driving duties of the car from team-mate Castroneves.

Jordan Taylor put the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R he shares with Renger van der Zande into third, with the #5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac of Filipe Albuquerque and Joao Barbosa fourth ahead of the #77 Mazda Team Joest DPi of Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez.

Laurens Vanthoor ensured the Porsche GT Team led the way again in the GT Le Mans class, with the #912 911 RSR he shares with Earl Bamber setting the pace with a time of 1:40.961s, half a second clear of the #3 Corvette Racing C7.R of Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia, while the #4 Corvette of Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner ended the session in third.

The #33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports GT3 of Jeroen Bleekemolen and Ben Keating was quickest in GT Daytona with a best time of 1:44.420s, just 0.032 seconds clear of the #75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes of Maro Engel and Kenny Habul, while the #93 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 of Lawson Aschenbach and Justin Marks were third.

After the initial start delay there was a further red flag when the rain returned to Mid-Ohio, while there was a further delay when the #31 Whelen Engineering Racing machine of Felipe Nasr went off track.

