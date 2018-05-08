NASCAR Camping World Truck Series re-branding to Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 2019

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will receive a new name in 2019, though the sponsoring company will remain involved. Camping World has elected to switch its title sponsorship of NASCAR’s third series to Gander Outdoors, renaming it the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Camping World chairman Marcus Lemonis announced the change on Tuesday morning.

“Nearly a decade ago we felt strongly our entitlement sponsorship would dramatically increase Camping World’s customer base and it’s delivered,” Lemonis stated. “We expect the passionate fans of NASCAR will embrace Gander Outdoors the same way they supported Camping World and we couldn’t be more excited about the future of the series.”

Camping World replaced tools brand Craftsman as the Truck Series’ main sponsor in 2009, ending a run that dates back to the series’ birth as the SuperTruck Series in 1995. The sponsorship’s contract, which expires in 2022, will continue as planned. NASCAR and Camping World signed a seven-year extension in 2014.

“Gander Outdoors’ customer base has an affinity to the outdoor lifestyle and will transition seamlessly as the title sponsor of our national series in 2019,” NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve Phelps said in a press release by NASCAR. “The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has a consistent and dedicated fan base that will embrace the Gander Outdoors brand. This expanded agreement demonstrates our partners’ confidence in the on-track product and the power of our brand loyal fan base.”

Gander Outdoors, a chain of outdoor recreation equipment stores, formerly operated under the Gander Mountain name. The company filed for bankruptcy in early 2017, with Camping World purchasing it in May. Gander is no stranger to the NASCAR scene; as Gander Mountain, it sponsored Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team Front Row Motorsports from 2009 to 2011, while also appearing on Clint Bowyer‘s car at Texas Motor Speedway‘s 2013 NRA 500. In 2018, Gander Outdoors became the sponsor of the July Cup and Truck races at Pocono Raceway, dubbing them the Gander Outdoors 400 and Gander Outdoors 150, respectively.

Lemonis and his brands have become a mainstay in NASCAR. In addition to sponsoring the Truck Series, Camping World has sponsored races and appeared on various cars (most recently Daniel Suárez and David Ragan in 2017). From 2008 to 2010, the RV parts and supplies company was the title sponsor of the Camping World East and West Series (now K&N Pro Series East and West). Subsidiaries like Overton’s, The House Outdoor Gear (as TheHouse.com), and Good Sam have also assumed naming rights for certain races. As part of the naming switch, Overton’s and The House will become official partners of NASCAR.

Johnny Sauter currently leads the Truck Series points standings.