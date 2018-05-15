PREVIEW: 2018 Blancpain GT Series 3 Hours of Silverstone – Pro-Am

There should be a very competitive Pro-Am race at the 2018 Blancpain 3 Hours of Silverstone, with 12 cars confirmed for the class. Team Parker Racing will enjoy home support for their Continental GT3, with local drivers Derek Pierce, Rob Smith and reigning British GT champion Seb Morris at the wheel.

Ferrari remains a fan favourite, with four F488 GT3s among the Pro-Am grid at Silverstone. Two of these come from the AF Corse stable, with British racer Duncan Cameron and Irish teammate Matt Griffin handling the #51 machine and the #53 car driven by Niek Hommerson, Louis Machiels and Andrea Bertolini.

Kessel Racing will run experienced Pro-Am ace Michael Broniszewski alongside Ferrari expert Alessandro Pier Guidi, while Rinaldi Racing’s #333 machine completes the Italian factory’s roster.

Mercedes-AMG is also represented by four cars, with Black Falcon, Strakka Racing, AKKA ASP and RAM Racing all putting their faith in the German manufacturer. There is local interest among the #42 Strakka line-up of Nick Leventis, Chris Buncombe and Lewis Williamson, while RAM Racing will field Brits Darren Burke and Euan Hankey alongside Turkish racer Salih Yoluc.

Lamborghini is present thanks to the Daiko Lazarus Racing squad’s #27 Huracan GT3, with the Pro-Am contingent completed by a pair of Audi R8 LMS entries. The #26 Sainteloc Racing crew is led by the highly accomplished Markus Winkelhock, while veteran Frank Stippler spearheads the #888 Car Collection Motorsport effort.