PREVIEW: 2018 Blancpain GT Series 3 Hours of Silverstone – Silver Cup and Am Cup

The Blancpain GT Silver Cup contingent is led by the #54 Jaguar G3 of Emil Frey Racing. The young crew of Alex Fontana, Adrian Zaugg and Mikael Grenier was impressive at Monza, fighting for the overall podium and sealing a dominant class win.

They will have no fewer than four Lamborghinis to contend with at Silverstone, among them the #24 Reiter Young Stars machine of Lenny Marioneck, Mads Siljehaug and Patric Niederhauser, who performed well at Monza with their Gallardo R-EX.

The remaining three entries from the Italian marque are all Huracans. Ombra Racing and Daiko Lazarus are both among the contenders, while Barwell Motorsport adds British interest with their #78 machine.

The Oman Racing with TF Sport squad will attract local support, with their Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 driven by Ahmad Al Harthy, Euan Mckay and Charlie Eastwood.

Black Falcon and AKKA ASP will each run a Mercedes-AMG GT3, with British driver Jack Manchester among the crew for AKKA ASP. GT Sport Motul Team RJN will deploy their older-spec GT-R Nismo for Struan Moore, Jordan Witt and Ricardo Sanchez.

Six cars will take part in the Am-Cup category at Silverstone for what promises to be an exciting battle, with each team fielding a different machine.

Victory at Monza went to the #89 AKKA ASP squad, with Philippe Giauque, Eric Debard and Fabien Barthez victorious with their Mercedes-AMG GT3. Among their competition will be the BMW M6 GT3 of Walkenhorst Motorsport and the Porsche 911 GT3 R of Herberth Motorsport, who complete a trio of German machines in the class.

Rinaldi Racing will field their Ferrari 488 GT3. The Lamborghini Huracan GT3 of British team Barwell Motorsport returns with their #77 car driven by Jon Minshaw, Adrain Amstutz and Leo Matchiski.

The biggest Silverstone crowd pleaser in the Am-Cup class is likely to be the #188 Garage 59 McLaren 650S GT3. The three-man crew features BBC Top Gear presenter Chris Harris, who has returned to the Endurance Cup full-time this season with the British manufacturer.

Following free practice and pre-qualifying on Saturday, qualifying will then take place at 9.45 AM BST on Sunday. The three-hour Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup race gets underway at 3 PM, supported by action from the Lamborghini Super Trofeo race and the Formula Renault Eurocup.