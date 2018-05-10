Preview: 2018 European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Monza

The European Le Mans Series returns for the second round of the season from the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. After replacing the Imola round last year, the Italian circuit is quickly becoming one of the highlights of the year due to the circuits long straights, creating a challenge for the LMP drivers when negotiating the GT contingent in the breaking zones.

It means overtaking will have to be calculated, with the leaders likely to rely on slipstreaming and top speed advantage, rather than late diving attacks. Racing Engineering surprised everyone after their maiden race at the opening round at Le Castellet. As a result, the French trio of Norman Nato, Olivier Pla and Paul Petit lead the standings, hoping to maintain their advantage in LMP2.

Here’s a rundown on what to expect.

What Happened in 2017 at Monza?

The #22 G-Drive Racing Oreca 07 might have been the class of last years field, but this race proved to be the only event they actually won, in a year dominated by second places. What a way to win it though. Ryo Hirakawa had built up a 50 second lead until he was forced to take a drive-though when the car sped during the previous FCY.

Despite this, the Russian-based team still won, albeit by only 2 seconds as the G-Drive suffered from a late issue, allowing the #21 DragonSpeed entry to catch. It proved to be DragonSpeed’s only podium of the year, with G-Drive taking the lead of the standings. Other than that, it was an unrepresentative race as High Class Racing completed the podium only to not feature in the top six for the remainder of the year.

In LMP3 the results seemed just as far-fetched, with M.Racing – YMR taking a 1-2 finish, though it was the #19 that lead the duo home. It was the first international win for a Norma M30 and considering it was one of only two in the race could again be a threat this season, especially considering they won by over a lap to their teammate.

Finally in GTE, eventual champions JMW Motorsport took honours in what was also their only win, in a year filled with podiums. It was the teams last outing in the Ferrari F458 before moving to the 488 that had taken pole at the hands of Spirit of Race. It proved to be an all British podium as the Aston Martin Vantage GTE led TF Sport and Beechdeen AMR to silverware.

You can read the Full Reports Here: Qualifying | Race

What should I look out for this year?

After their first round success, all teams will have their eyes on the Racing Engineering. The Spanish outfit will not want to give up their advantage and Nato’s assimilation into Sportscars has been a godsend for the team that was expecting to rely on the experienced Pla.

After their retirements from the opening round, SMP Racing and DragonSpeed will be keen to hit back. The American teams performance in last years race could make them one’s to watch as they try to improve upon their single podium from last year.

As for SMP, their now virtual monopoly over the Dallara P217 chassis could help them later in the year, but historically have struggled for results around the Italian circuit. United Autosports have the same issue, though a ninth place at Le Castellet may force them to change their strategy this round.

It’s been a struggle for all the non-Oreca’s. The only one in the top seven last race was the #36 Signatech Alpine, but with the team not returning for this round, all eyes will be on the Ligier’s to step up their game as Racing Enginering and TDS Racing look to assert their dominance over proceedings.

In LMP3 the chassis story is even more one-sided, with the Ligier JS P3‘s being run by all but 4 cars this year. Saying that, Norma was in a class of its own last year and after a disappointing 2017, the M.Racing team will be favourites to leave this round as the championship leaders. This means pressure will be on defending champions United Autosports to minimise the damage as RLR MSport will look to keep their points lead.

Elsewhere, there are some notable driver changes, with ex-F1 driver Felipe Nasr joining Cetilar Villorba Corse in LMP2, while Felipe Albuquerque replaces Bruno Senna at the #22 United Autosports team.

Also entering the field will be, Porsche factory driver Gianmaria Bruni at the #88 Proton Competition alongside the Roda pair and Marc Lieb in the #77. With the #88 sitting second in the standings, a strong result could see them be lifted above the JMW Ferrari at the cars home circuit. Truly a headline story should Bruni, the ex-Ferrari driver do it. JMW though, did win the race last year.

What’s the Schedule for this Weekend?

Friday 11 May

Free Practice 1 – 11:45 (local time: GMT+2)

Bronze Driver Test – 16:15

Saturday 12 May

Free Practice 2 – 09:15

Qualifying – 13:40

Sunday 13 May

Race – 12:30

Where can I watch ELMS at Monza?

For viewers in the UK, a delayed run of the full race will be shown on Motorsport.TV at 17:05 British time. Though live coverage of Qualifying and the Race, for most countries, will be available on the “European Le Mans Series Official” YouTube page. Click Here for further details.

