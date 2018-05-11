Rowland to make Endurance Cup Debut at Silverstone with Strakka

Oliver Rowland will make his Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup debut at the Silverstone Circuit later this month after being announced to race for Strakka Racing.

The current Williams Martini Racing Young Driver will join the all-Pro Cup class car alongside Adrien Tambay and Thomas Jäger for the three-hour event, while Strakka Racing will also field their second Pro Cup car for Maximilian Gotz, Maximilian Buhk and David Fumanelli.

“I’m excited to be joining Strakka at Silverstone and look forward to get to know the Mercedes-AMG GT3 car,” said Rowland.

“I’ll be pushing hard to achieve some great results for the team.”

Strakka Racing Director Jay Davenport is delighted to welcome someone as talented as Rowland to the team for the event at Silverstone, and he feels his addition can give them a chance of fighting at the front with their Mercedes-AMG GT3.

“We are delighted for Oliver to be joining us at our home race at Silverstone,” said Davenport.

“His proven talent and experience on Formula 1 circuits will be a great addition to our line up, giving us a strong chance of running at the front.”

Christian Vietoris was scheduled to make his debut with Strakka at Silverstone but illness has ruled the German out, meaning a call-up for Jäger in his place, while Fumanelli has switched from the #44 to the #43 in place of Alvaro Parente.

The #42 Pro-Am Cup class entry of Nick Leventis, Lewis Williamson and Chris Buncombe remains unchanged.