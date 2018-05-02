Supercup Trio Share Donington Park Victories

Charlie Ladell has extended his Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup points lead after making it six podium finishes in six races so far this season at Donington Park.

Ladell won the opening race of the weekend in Leicestershire, before Tom Roche notched a first win of the year and Harry King took a maiden success.

It was King who topped qualifying, taking a first pole by nearly half a second from Angus Fender, who qualified on the front row for second a consecutive meeting.

King got a great launch off the line in the wet first race, but an immediate moment through the Redgate gravel dropped him back and gave Ladell the lead.

The top four wouldn’t change all race from there, as Ladell took a third win of the year from Carl Boardley, maiden podium finisher Fender and Roche.

Adam Shepherd, in his first weekend since moving from Team HARD to Rob Boston Racing rose to fifth, while a great recovery drive from King netted him a top six result.

Ladell would be on pole for race two but a lightning start from Boardley moved him to the front, with Ladell defending from Roche and a fast-starting King.

After leading almost the whole race, Boardley would succumb to late pressure from Roche who got ahead on the final lap for victory at the scene of his maiden win twelve months ago.

Boardley took second at the flag ahead of Ladell, with Shepherd fourth after he passed Fender early on, the latter going on to spin into retirement.

Carl Shield started race three from the reverse grid pole, but an awesome start from King saw him storm through the middle of the front row to take the lead.

He would go on to head the field throughout for a six second success – the biggest overall winning margin in the series since September 2016 – while Ladell climbed to second.

Shepherd took a brilliant maiden podium finish in third ahead of Boardley, Roche and Jac Constable, with Shield unfortunate to drop to eighth behind Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke.

In the AM class meanwhile, it was Michael Crees who set the pace as he topped free practice and qualifying, however he would once again come away with only one win.

The Century Motorsport racer dominated race one, leading from pole to flag for a near six second success from Colin White, who was back on form after a subdued Brands Hatch.

Those two would battle it out wheel-to-wheel in the early stages of race two, with Crees emerging on top until a gearbox selector issue forced him into a late retirement.

White therefore added to his extensive AM class win tally from Alex Taylor and first time podium finisher Lucky Khera, with points leader Jack Minshaw down in fifth.

From the back of the field for race three, Crees impressively fought his way through the field and was right on the tail of the leader White at the end, but he held on for a second win.

Minshaw completed the podium to add to his top three result in race one, with Khera completed a great weekend in fourth ahead of Grahame Tilley and Lee Frost.

The weekend’s results mean Ladell holds a twelve point lead over Boardley atop the Pro standings, while Minshaw Am advantage is twenty-three points over Crees.

The championship is next in action at Oulton Park in early June.