TF Sport Take Double Podium in GT3 as Century Win GT4

It would be another Snetterton victory for the TF Sport Aston Martin V12 Vantage in the British GT Championship, though this time it would be the #17 who took the flag. It was a race won at the pitstop with the Marco Sorensen and Derek Johnston crew leapfrogging the polesitting #11 TF Sport car due to their success ballast ensuring they stayed an extra ten seconds in the pits.

The result was far from secured in the closing stages though, with the #99 Beechdeen AMR Aston Martin hounding the leaders, finishing within a second of the winners. It proved to be a successful day for Aston’s, locking out the top five places.

In GT4, it was the #42 Century Motorsport BMW M4 GT4 car who took the honours despite Ben Green being spun in the opening half of the race, before another excellent stint by Ben Tuck.

GT3

It was a Danish domination on the opening lap, with Sorensen jumping up to second in #17 TF Sport Aston Martin V12 Vantage behind his #11 teammate, Nicki Thiim.

The TF Sport pair controlled the restart after a GT4 crash brought out the safety car with Thiim quickly breaking away. The team knew that the success ballast during the pitstop would hamper them and a large gap was vital come the half-race mark.

Bentley trouble with 30 minutes to go saw the #7 Team Parker Racing crawl round after its pitstop while the #1 spun at the final corner costing them 20 seconds. Up front meanwhile, the #17 TF Sport moved into the lead with the #11 dropping down to third as a result of the success ballast.

This left Andrew Howard in the #99 Beechdeen AMR Aston Martin in second hounding the new leader Derek Johnston. This proved to be a battle to the finish as Howard made sure Johnston was not going to have it easy, crossing the line only half a second ahead.

The #11 took their second podium of the day holding off a late challenge from Flick Haigh in the #75 Optimum Motorsport Aston Martin, who fortunately for the TF Sport crew was highly compromised by traffic.

In the battle for fifth the #47 Jetstream Motorsport was far too ambitious into Wilson, hitting the #33 Barwell Motorsport car, spinning Jon Minshaw‘s Lamborghini Hurican. The Barwell would be given the place back due a 30 second penalty for the Jetstream, also promoting the #25 RJN Motorsport Nissan GT-R NISMO to sixth.

GT4

At the front, it was a fairly static start with the #62 Academy Motorsport Aston Martin V8 Vantage holding the advantage. Unfortunately, it would not be as promising for the #72 Track-Club McLaren 570S, spun out at Agostini unable to continue and causing a safety car on the opening lap.

It wasn’t long before we had the first lead change, with Jack Mitchell in the #43 Century Motorsport diving up the inside of the leading Matt Nicoll-Jones. Having edged him out at Wilson, Mitchell soon broke away. However, with one BMW M4 moving forward, the #42 Century found themselves shuffled back after Ben Green was spun by race one winner Joe Osborne in the #56 Tolman Motorsport‘s McLaren.

The Tolman thus found themselves under investigation, getting past the #62 Aston Martin of Nicoll-Jones attempting to pull a gap to those behind as the pit window opened.

Once again though, it was all change during the pit stops with Lewis Proctor in the #5 Tolman Motorsport leaping up to the front. He was soon joined at the front by Ben Tuck, hoping to get revenge on his #42 Century Motorsport teams’ horror in race one.

It turned out to be a last lap battle for the lead with Tuck getting the better of Proctor into Coram and collecting the honours for the #42 BMW M4 GT4 from the #5 Tolman. Rounding out the podium would be #62 Academy Motorsport Aston Martin driven in the final heat by Will Moore.

With three different manufacturers on the podium it would be the second McLaren but top Pro/Am entry of #56 Tolman Motorsport who claimed fourth, an excellent achievement from a team who has already picked up a winner’s medal today. The top six was rounded out by the #55 HHC Motorsport Ginetta G55 and the #4 Tolman McLaren.