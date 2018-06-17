2018 24 HOURS OF LE MANS – HOUR 14 UPDATE: NAKAJIMA CONTINUES WHERE ALONSO LEFT OFF

A driver change hasn’t stopped the progress of the #8 Toyota closing the gap on its race leading teammate as Kazuki Nakajima has kept going with the progress made by Fernando Alonso.

LMP1: Very Close Between The Toyota’s

The Japanese driver has kept producing fast lap times across hour 14 as he hunts down Kamui Kobayashi in the leading Toyota TS050 Hybrid.

As the pit stops cycled through and Jose Maria Lopez changed for Kobayashi late in the hour, Alonso and Nakajima’s work has helped the #8 car to be just seconds behind the race leader in a tight battle.

Behind the leading duo continues to be the two Rebellions who have now settled into their own race position as the night stints continue.

The #10 DragonSpeed car continues to battle further down the overall field and sits in 20th overall, while the sole remaining CEFC TRSM Racing Ginetta of Charlie Robertson is currently in 35th position.

LMP2: Top Three Remain Unchanged

LMP2 sees the same three cars at the front of the class with the #26 G-Drive Racing Oreca with Jean-Eric Vergne again now behind the wheel leading with Will Stevens in the Panis Barthez Competition Ligier in second and Andre Negrao third for Signatech Alpine Matmut.

The sister car to the leader however, the #40 with Jose Gutierrez behind the wheel at the time is out of the race after a big crash at the Porsche Curves with the #34 Jackie Chan DC Racing Ligier also joining them on the list of retirements after a serious engine issue.

GTE PRO: Porsche Continue Out In Front

The GTE PRO class appears again to still be relatively quiet during the night hours, with the pattern of Porsche being out in front continuing. Laurens Vanthoor now the man behind the wheel of the leading #92 machine.

Frederic Makowiecki is still in second with Sebastien Bourdais in the Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA GT still in third. Close behind Bourdais is the leading AF Corse Ferrari of Luis Felipe Derani.

GTE AM: Dempsey-Proton Still Ahead

As like the Pro class, the GTE AM class appears to have somewhat settled down during the night with the #77 911 RSR of Christian Ried running amongst some of the slower PRO cars further up the running order.

Jeroen Bleekemolen is second for the Keating Motorsport team with Giancarlo Fisichella showing his pace by running third in the Spirit of Race 488 GTE.

2018 24 HOURS OF LE MANS – STANDINGS AFTER 14 HOURS

LMP1

1.#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing – Toyota TS050 – Hybrid – Mike Conway – Kamui Kobayashi – Jose Maria Lopez

2.#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing – Toyota TS050 – Hybrid – Sébastien Buemi – Kazuki Nakajima – Fernando Alonso

3.#1 Rebellion Racing – Rebellion R13 – Gibson – André Lotterer – Neel Jani – Bruno Senna

LMP2

1.#26 G-Drive Racing – Oreca 07 – Gibson – Roman Rusinov – Andrea Pizzitola – Jean-Eric Vergne

2.#23 Panis Barthez Competition – Ligier JSP217 – Gibson – Thimothé Buret – Julien Canal – Will Stevens

3.#36 Signatech Alpine Matmut – Alpine A470 – Gibson – Nicolas Lapierre – Andre Negrao – Pierre Thriet

GTE PRO

1.#92 Porsche GT Team – Porsche 911 RSR – Michael Christensen – Kevin Estre – Laurens Vanthoor

2.#91 Porsche GT Team – Porsche 911 RSR – Richard Lietz – Gianmaria Bruni – Frédéric Makowiecki

3.#68 Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA – Ford GT – Joey Hand – Dirk Müller – Sébastien Bourdais

GTE AM

1.#77 Dempsey-Proton Racing – Porsche 911 RSR – Matt Campbell – Christian Ried – Julien Andlauer

2.#85 Keating Motorsports – Ferrari 488 GTE – Ben Keating – Jeroen Bleekemolen – Luca Stolz

3.#54 Spirit Of Race – Ferrari 488 GTE – Thomas Flohr – Francesco Castellacci – Giancarlo Fisichella