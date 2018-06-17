2018 24 Hours of Le Mans – Hour 22 Update – Toyota in control as finish is in sight

The number #8 Toyota is enjoying a comfortable lead in the of the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans, with Kazuki Nakajima continuing Fernando Alonso’s great job to lead by over a minute and a half from the sister number #7 car, with Kamui Kobayashi taking over from Jose Maria Lopez after a troubled stint for the Argentine.

The two Toyota Gazoo Racing cars have a comfortable lead of 12 laps over the Rebellion Racing duo of Gustavo Menezes and Neel Jani.

G-Drive maintain dominant form

The number #26 G-Drive Racing entry have continued their dominance in the LMP2 class, having a lead of over 3 laps over the number #36 Signatech Alpine entry in the battle for class victory at the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Meanwhile, the number #32 United Autosports entry, being driven by Juan Pablo Montoya suffered a clutch issue which has put it down to fourth in class.

Porsche lock down GTE-Pro battle as Aston Martin’s woes continue

The number #92 Porsche GT Team of Kevin Estre have a lead of over two minutes over the sister, number #92 car, of Richard Lietz. Meanwhile, the Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Team USA number #68 entry has stayed within 10 seconds of the second Porsche. This is with tensions running high between Ford and Porsche after Frederic Makowiecki crowded Sebastien Bourdais off the track during their stint.

Things went from bad to worse for Aston Martin Racing, with Alex Lynn in the number #97 Aston Martin going slowly at the Mulsanne Chicane with a puncture.

AF Corse Ferrari meanwhile have been dished out a heafty penalty, with the number #52 Ferrari of Antonio Giovinazzi has been given a two-minute stop/go penalty for over-speeding in a slow zone while running in eighth in GTE-Pro.

Dempsey-Proton Porsche lead Spirit of Race Ferrari in GTE-Am

The number #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche GT Team are enjoying a comfortable margin in the battle for honours in GTE-Am, with the number #54 Spirit of Race Ferrari over a lap behind the leading Porsche.

Behind them, the number #85 Keating Motorsports Ferrari has now moved up to third place to provisionally put two Ferraris’ onto the podium in GTE-Am.

2018 24 Hours of Le Mans Standings after 22 Hours

LMP1

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing – Toyota TS050 – Hybrid – Sébastien Buemi – Kazuki Nakajima – Fernando Alonso #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing – Toyota TS050 – Hybrid – Mike Conway – Kamui Kobayashi – Jose Maria Lopez #3 Rebellion Racing – Rebellion R13 – Gibson – Thomas Laurent – Mathias Beche – Gustavo Menezes

LMP2

#26 G-Drive Racing – Oreca 07 – Gibson – Roman Rusinov – Andrea Pizzitola – Jean-Eric Vergne #36 Signatech Alpine Matmut – Alpine A470 – Gibson – Nicolas Lapierre – Andre Negra0 – Pierre Thiriet #39 Graff-So24 – Oreca 07 – Gibson – Vincent Capillaire – Jonathan Hirschi – Tristan Gommendy

GTE-Pro

#92 Porsche GT Team – Porsche 911 RSR – Michael Christensen – Kevin Estre – Laurens Vanthoor #91 Porsche GT Team – Porsche 911 RSR – Richard Lietz – Gianmaria Bruni – Frédéric Makowiecki #68 Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA – Ford GT – Joey Hand – Dirk Müller – Sébastien Bourdais

GTE-Am