68 Ford GT crew look to add to the History books at 2018 24 hours of Le Mans

The crew that took Ford’s first modern-day 24 Hours of Le Mans win in 2016, the drivers of the #68 Ford GT are the history-makers. Joey Hand, Le Mans local boy Sébastien Bourdais and Dirk Müller would love to do the double, having started 2018 positively with a podium finish.

The historical significance of Le Mans is not lost on Joey Hand who commented “The first year stands out for me because we won. Ford has this incredible history at Le Mans and now we are part of it.

“We were able to write our own piece and lock ourselves down in the history books and, for me, that’s pretty cool. As I get older and I’m not driving any more, that’s something that’ll always be there.

“We weren’t able to race for the win last year so we want to do it this year. You never know how many times you’re going to race at Le Mans so you have to take advantage of every opportunity.”

The crew of the car have some confidence going into the 2018 edition of Le Mans as Joey hand explains, “Every year we get better and better as a team and as you get comfortable, you do better.

“We know more about this race now, from where we stay, the routine we have, knowing where everything is, knowing how scrutineering works.

“The more comfortable you are, the less you’re wondering what’s happening next. I’ve always said I think comfort produces results. Everything comes together to produce a result.”