Andrew Irwin to replace Shane Byrne at Snetterton

Andrew Irwin will line-up alongside his brother Glenn for the Be Wiser Ducati team at Snetterton after being brought in to replace the injured Shane Byrne.

Byrne is currently out of action with several neck and spinal injuries following a testing accident at the Norfolk circuit last month, and it is still unclear when he will be able to return to action.

Irwin is currently competing in the World Supersport Championship for the CIA Landlord Insurance Honda team. The 23-year-old is a race winner in the British Supersport Championship, and he ended his last season in that class (2017) as runner-up.

This weekend will be his debut in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship and he is very thankful for the opportunity to compete this weekend. He said:

“To be given an opportunity with one of the best teams in the paddock is amazing and I can’t thank everyone at PBM and Be Wiser Ducati enough. This is going to be a very steep learning curve but one which doesn’t daunt me, as I know with everyone’s help it will be made a lot easier, and who better to have on the other side of the garage than my big brother!

“I’ll give it my all and hope the results reflect the effort I’ll be putting in. I’d like to wish Shakey well in his recovery and I’ll do my best to keep the seat warm for him!”

Team co-ordinator, Johnny Mowatt, added:

“The last thing we wanted or indeed expected to be doing was to find another rider in place of Shakey, but we have a responsibility to Ducati, whom we are very proud to represent, as well as our valued sponsors and the series organisers to field two riders where possible. Andrew knows the team and will fit in well despite his lack of experience, which is where Glenn’s help and guidance will be so valuable moving forwards.

“Shakey is still an integral part of our team and, being the professional he is, he fully understands the situation and supports the decision to bring Andrew in at this time.”

The Irwin brothers were both scheduled to take part in a test held at Knockhill today, before heading down to Norfolk for round four of this year’s championship.