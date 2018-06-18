Andy Priaulx – “I had a lot of fun in the car, I am driving with a brilliant team”

British duo Harry Tincknell and Andy Priaulx along with their teammate, the venerable Brazilian driver Tony Kanaan, just missed out on a podium at the Circuit de la Sarthe with a valuable fourth*-place finish.

“For me, this has been a good Le Mans,” said Andy Priaulx. “I had a lot of fun in the car, a lot of time in the car and I am driving with a brilliant team.

“I wouldn’t say we had the speed to win, but we had the team to win. We could’ve done it today but we were very unlucky with an early safety car, which put us two minutes behind and it’s so hard to get that time back.

“We got back up into the top two or three positions then we had more bad luck with a safety car. Despite this, we had a great race. The car was great, the team did a brilliant job, and we finished fourth in a race that is very difficult to finish at all.”.

The Guernsey driver then added, “We scored some good points for the WEC Championship, so we’re back on the scoreboard, and we will come back fighting. Harry (Tincknell) was the normal Harry: awesome, faultless and super quick.

“It was great to have Tony (Kanaan) with us too. It’s never easy to join a new team and race around Le Mans but he trusted us all, and we became a strong team very quickly.”

The team will now prepare for round three of the WEC, which will take place in August at the home of British motorsport, Silverstone.

*UPDATE: Following the race the #67 receive an eleven lap penalty for Tony Kanaan not meeting the minimum required 6 hours drive time, the result of which dropped the car down to twelfth place.