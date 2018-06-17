Anton Marklund rises to the challenge of Hell

Marklund Motorsport looked to repeat the highs of seeing one of their drivers in the Semi-Finals after Tommy Rustad made it there at the 2018 World RX of Great Britain.

For the 2018 World RX of Norway, it was the turn of Anton Marklund to achieve this goal for the team. With the team working on the cars between Silverstone and Hell, The 2017 FIA European Rallycross Champion showed a much improved pace.

“We have had some technical problems since the start of the season, but after Silverstone we have located the issue. Now we able to extract the full potential of the car,” said Marklund.

“The team has done a great job and I am happy with the speed I had over the weekend. I was only half a second slower than Solberg in the semi-finals, so we’re approaching the ultimate pace.”

Marklund used the improved performance of his car to set the eleventh fastest time on Saturday after the first two Qualifying sessions for the fifth round of the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

In the Qualifying sessions on Sunday, the Swedish driver kept up with the frantic pace set by the top drivers and managed to maintain his good pace to secure eleventh place overall.

Racing in Semi-Final One against the likes of Petter Solberg, Andreas Bakkerud and Johan Kristoffersson, who all qualified for the Supercar Final, Marklund would finish in sixth place but happy with his performance in Norway.

“There have been a few tough weeks for the mechanics since it has been tight between the races, but they have been struggling and the speed is really good in the car now,” said Marklund.

“We have taken a big step forward this weekend and this was a good warm-up before the European Championship competition at the home in Höljes in three weeks.”