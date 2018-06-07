Butcher and Boardman with designs for the top ten

AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing have enjoyed four top ten finishes so far this year in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship. With this in mind, the team are aiming for more at Oulton Park.

Tom Boardman claimed that he had turned a corner with the MG6 GT at Thruxton whilst Rory Butcher scored his sixth points finish of the season.

There will be more impetus towards a good result for Tom as he races at his home circuit for the first time since 2011. With a strong fourth place finish at Brands Hatch in the chaotic race two, Tom hasn’t reached those heights again due to a steady handful of bad luck. However, he’s still confident in the perfomance of the car. Saying,

“We have a car that is capable of challenging inside the top 15 and that is my aim this weekend; I’m determined to push for some solid points for both me and the team.

“Things didn’t quite go to plan for me last time out at Thruxton but we made huge progress in the final race there, and I want to try and build on when we hit the track this time around.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Rory Butcher is continuing his solid start to his début first full year in the championship performing strongly in both the drivers standings and the Jack Sears Trophy where he currently sits in third.

Despite a slow start last time out in Hampshire due to an incident in practice, two points were scored in the final race of the day to keep up his steady points gathering.

Reflecting on last time out and what it means going forward. Rory said, “I’m feeling very positive about the weekend.

“Thruxton was a tough one for us but we showed good pace again in the races and rescued some points which is encouraging going to a circuit in Oulton Park that should be better suited to us.”