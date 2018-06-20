Cetilar Villorba Corse endures a tough 24 Hours of Le Mans

The experienced Italian team, Cetilar Villorba Corse, endured a tough 24 Hours of Le Mans, but still managed to get to the finish, albeit in eleventh place in the LMP2 class. The team’s line-up consisted of the Italian duo of Roberto Lacorte and Giorgio Sernagiotto, as well as former Sauber Formula 1 driver, Felipe Nasr.

Cetilar Villorba Corse endured a series of problems throughout the race, but they continued to push on professionally despite the adversity.

Raimondo Amadio, Team Principle of Cetilar Villorba Corse said regarding the result “Everyone gave 110%. A pity because repeating last year’s result was within our reach in one of the most crowded and demanding editions. The chequered flag of a race like this has an unparalleled value difficult to express. It is an honour and a pride for Villorba Corse, for myself and for all my exceptional men to have undoubtedly characterized the 2018 edition!!”

Their race was characterized by an endless sequence of drawbacks, which put their drivers to the test to try and catch back up to the LMP2 field. During Saturday, they experienced a rear tyre puncture, headlight problems and then power-steering and throttle issues; all of which were solved in record time so that they could get back out onto circuit.

Then at dawn on the Sunday morning, another off-track excursion saw another prompt and precise reaction from the Cetilar Villorba Corse team, but it cost them almost an hour and many positions in the process.

But they ended the race with a professional job, which allowed the drivers to complete 342 laps of the 13.6 Km Circuit de La Sarthe by the end of the 24 Hour race.