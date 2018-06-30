CORE autosport On Record Breaking Pace During Watkins Glen Qualifying

Colin Braun has snatched pole position at a record pace, ahead of the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. Braun put his CORE autosport Oreca to the top of the timing sheets with a blistering 1m:32.350s lap time, beating United Autosport‘s Paul Di Resta by only 0.006 seconds.

Braun’s lap was the first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship pole of the season for an LMP2 car. He will share the car with Pike’s Peak Hill Climb winner Romain Dumas and team owner Jon Bennett.

Di Resta, a race winner in the DTM Series in 2018, set the best time for the #32 United Autosports Ligier, while the two Acura Team Penske DPi’s of Ricky Taylor and Dane Cameron will share row two, 0.288 and 0.432 seconds off the pace respectively.

Swiss racer Simon Trummer was 0.67s off top spot in the #85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca, while Pipo Derani was sixth in the leading #22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi, despite having to stop during the session due to a technical problem.

Gustavo Yacaman put the #52 AFS/PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier into seventh, ahead of the fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing car driven by Renger van der Zande.

Championship leaders Action Express Racing will start eleventh and fourteenth respectively, the #31 Whelen Engineering Racing machine ahead of the #5 Mustang Sampling Racing machine.

The #77 Mazda RT24-P, with René Rast at the wheel, had a big accident during free practice three and did not make it out onto the track for the qualifying session, but is expected to be repaired in time to make it onto the grid for Sunday’s race.