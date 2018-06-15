Crees Taking Positives From “Bittersweet” Oulton Park

Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup star Michael Crees feels he “learnt more this weekend than in any other so far in my career” after driver errors cost him in both races at Oulton Park.

After taking two AM class wins in his first two Supercup meetings, Crees returned to action after the series’ six week break by topping the class timesheets by over a second in practice.

That superb pace continued into qualifying as the Century Motorsport ace secured a third consecutive class pole position by over seven tenths of a second.

Crees started race one superbly as he rose to seventh place overall and built an impressive 17 second class lead, however heavy contact with a kerb at Cascades would send him off track.

That caused a build-up of grass in the front end of the car that led to retirement due to an over-heating engine, which forced him to start the live-televised race two from the back of the grid.

A rollercoaster race saw Crees work his way through the field multiple times, however a spin at Lodge corner and a wide moment at Cascades were amongst some mistakes that left him in sixth.

“It’s been a bittersweet weekend. Our pace has been outstanding all meeting, it’s the quickest I’ve been so far this season, but I just haven’t done myself justice in the races,” said Crees.

“I’m still an amateur driver, this is only my second year of racing and I’ve jumped straight into a GT4 car, so I’ve got to expect some mistakes as I learn the car, racecraft and every aspect of racing.

“It still feels gutting to lose out on two podium finishes though, but there’s still plenty of positives to take from the weekend. Our pace is getting better every time we go out in the car.

“Next up is Croft and I’ve never been there before, but hopefully I’ll be able to get up to speed quickly and challenge for some more silverware.”