Electric GT’s Tesla P100D Makes Debut in Barcelona

Electric GT Holdings Inc. and SPV Racing unveiled the race-ready version of the EPCS V2.3 Tesla P100DL in Barcelona yesterday, ahead of the first season of its headline racing category, the Electric Production Car Series (EPCS).

This race-ready version of the EPCS V2.3 Tesla P100DL all-electric road car was the first vehicle to be delivered to a team before the series begins in November.

Finished in SPV Racing’s testing livery, the EPCS car completed a shakedown in the morning at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with SPV Racing development drivers Emma Kimiläinen and Alvaro Fontes behind the wheel.

Emma Kimiläinen, SPV Racing driver, said: “For me it’s fantastic to be part of the development of motorsport, making it not only sustainable but also very relevant for testing and demonstrating technologies and as a driver, I have great expectations of the performance of the EPCS race car.”

In the inaugural season, all EPCS drivers in the series will compete in an identical specification race-prepared EPCS V2.3 Tesla P100DL. With 778 bhp (585 kW) and 995 Nm torque, the race car will be capable of achieving 0-100 kph in 2.1s and will be capable of speeds up to 250 kph.

Alvaro Fontes, SPV Racing driver, said: “I’m so proud to be involved in this project with my team SPV racing – the future is here now!. A new concept for a new racing car, I am excited to push hard with the EPCS V2.3 Tesla P100DL and to feel the 800 horsepower under my feet!”

Mark Gemmell, CEO of Electric GT Holdings also announced that the final round of the EPCS would take place at Vallelunga, Italy on 27/28 October 2019 following races in Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and Portugal as host countries for the 10-race first season. “This is exactly the calibre of race-car that will allow us to showcase and the potential of the electric future fully,” said an optimistic Gemmell.

The EPCS was introduced to celebrate the new age of all-electric transportation, to push the capabilities of electric road cars to the limits and drive forward a new era of electric innovation.

The trio of race categories will also include the Electric GT eKarting Series and the Electric GT eSports Series, offering a gateway from virtual racing to the circuit. The virtual version of the EPCS V2.3 Tesla P100DL is now available for download from http://electricgt.co/ for the Assetto Corsa sim racing platform.