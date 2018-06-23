Electric GT

Electric GT’s Tesla P100D Makes Debut in Barcelona

Credit: Electric GT

Electric GT Holdings Inc. and SPV Racing unveiled the race-ready version of the EPCS V2.3 Tesla P100DL in Barcelona yesterday, ahead of the first season of its headline racing category, the Electric Production Car Series (EPCS).

This race-ready version of the EPCS V2.3 Tesla P100DL all-electric road car was the first vehicle to be delivered to a team before the series begins in November.

Finished in SPV Racing’s testing livery, the EPCS car completed a shakedown in the morning at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with SPV Racing development drivers Emma Kimiläinen and Alvaro Fontes behind the wheel.

Credit: Electric GT

Emma Kimiläinen, SPV Racing driver, said: “For me it’s fantastic to be part of the development of motorsport, making it not only sustainable but also very relevant for testing and demonstrating technologies and as a driver, I have great expectations of the performance of the EPCS race car.”

In the inaugural season, all EPCS drivers in the series will compete in an identical specification race-prepared EPCS V2.3 Tesla P100DL. With 778 bhp (585 kW) and 995 Nm torque, the race car will be capable of achieving 0-100 kph in 2.1s and will be capable of speeds up to 250 kph.

Alvaro Fontes, SPV Racing driver, said: “I’m so proud to be involved in this project with my team SPV racing – the future is here now!. A new concept for a new racing car, I am excited to push hard with the EPCS V2.3 Tesla P100DL and to feel the 800 horsepower under my feet!”

Credit: Electric GT

Mark Gemmell, CEO of Electric GT Holdings also announced that the final round of the EPCS would take place at Vallelunga, Italy on 27/28 October 2019 following races in Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and Portugal as host countries for the 10-race first season. “This is exactly the calibre of race-car that will allow us to showcase and the potential of the electric future fully,” said an optimistic Gemmell.

The EPCS was introduced to celebrate the new age of all-electric transportation, to push the capabilities of electric road cars to the limits and drive forward a new era of electric innovation.

The trio of race categories will also include the Electric GT eKarting Series and the Electric GT eSports Series, offering a gateway from virtual racing to the circuit. The virtual version of the EPCS V2.3 Tesla P100DL is now available for download from http://electricgt.co/ for the Assetto Corsa sim racing platform.

Related Posts

Nikita Mazepin - Force India - Barcelona, Spain
Lando Norris - Spanish GP - FIA Formula 2
Nicholas Latifi - DAMS - Spanish GP