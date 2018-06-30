Esteban Ocon: “We haven’t found the best balance for the car yet”

Esteban Ocon feels the Sahara Force India F1 Team has work to do ahead of Saturday’s running at the Red Bull Ring after enduring a challenging afternoon session on board his VJM11.

The Frenchman had set the eighth fastest time in the morning session in Austria but dropped to thirteenth in the afternoon running, dropping behind the likes of Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen as well as Carlos Sainz Jr. and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Ocon was relieved that the pre-forecast rain did not materialise in either session so he could go through his programme without major issues, with the Frenchman completing eighty-three laps across the two sessions.

“We were expecting some rain today so it’s quite a relief to have two dry sessions,” said Ocon, who’s best time of the day of 1:06.055s was set in the morning session. “We completed lots of laps and just worked through the programme.

“It was all pretty normal, trying the test items, improving the set-up and understanding the tyres. The morning pace was solid with P8, but second practice was a bit more challenging.

“We haven’t found the best balance for the car yet so we need to improve for tomorrow.”

Ocon did at least manage to finish ahead of team-mate Sergio Pérez in both sessions, with the Mexican fourteenth in first practice and a lowly eighteenth in the second.