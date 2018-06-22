Ford evaluating Formula E and Electric World RX entry

American car manufacturer Ford is weighing up the possibility to rejoin the FIA World Rallycross Championship when the series turns fully electric in 2020, and are also considering the option to enter into the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, with a possible tie-up with Dragon Racing.

With Ford set to invest $11 billion into hybrid or electric vehicles by 2022, expanding its involvement in electric vehicle technology in motorsport will prove to be logical.

Ford have confirmed that an entry an all-electric Rallycross series is among the options for consideration as it makes its next choice for motorsport participation.

Ford Performance global motorsports director, Mark Rushbrook told e-racing 365 that:“We’ve been studying that and are involved in the discussions for setting that framework.”

In the all-new electric World RX programme, manufacturers will develop their own powertrains, with custom body shells, which would make the cars look more unique to the manufacturer; operating with a ORECA-built spec chassis and a standard battery would be provided by Williams Advanced Engineering.

Ford’s other option lies in Formula E, which would likely be a takeover of the Dragon Racing Formula E Team. This is with the close connection between Ford and Penske, making the relationship between the two brands logical, which could come as early as season six.

High-ranking Ford personnel are expected to be in attendance at next month’s New York E-Prix as guests of Dragon Racing.

Rushbrook has indicated that a decision on its future motorsport plans are yet to be made, but that no major decision can be expected imminently.