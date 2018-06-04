Peter Hickman clinched his first-ever Isle of Man TT victory after smashing the class lap record on the final lap to beat Michael Dunlop in today’s Superstock race.

Hickman posted a 134.403mph lap to cross the line 4.4 seconds ahead of Dunlop, who had won the Supersport Race earlier on in the day. Dean Harrison finished in third to take his second podium of the day.

David Johnson was fourth on his Gulf BMW machine, finishing ahead of James Hillier (fifth), Michael Rutter (Sixth) and Martin Jessopp on the Riders BMW bike. An impressive performance from Sam West saw him take eighth spot, with Ivan Lintin and newcomer Davey Todd completing the top 10.

During the entertaining race the top three would swap positions on multiple occasions, however Hickman’s new lap record (which was just outside Harrison’s outright lap record from Saturday’s RST Superbike race) allowed him to take victory in an overall race time which was 58.7 seconds quicker than the previous mark.

Hickman made a slow start to the race and found himself down in 10th spot after running straight on at Braddan Bridge. At the front, Harrison led Dunlop by 3.5 seconds through Glen Helen.

Harrison extended his lead over Dunlop to 4.8 seconds at Ramsey. Meanwhile, Hickman had got going and had jumped up to third, six seconds behind the leading duo. Rutter was 3.5 seconds further behind, with Gary Johnson in fifth and Conor Cummins in sixth.

Harrison’s opening lap of 133.073mph was just a whisker outside Ian Hutchinson’s lap record from 2016, and gave him a 4.3 second advantage over Dunlop with Hickman only a further 3.3 seconds behind in third.

Rutter was now 12.8 seconds behind with Cummins, David Johnson, Hillier and Gary Johnson now the running order as Todd completed the lap in a brilliant ninth place after a lap of 127.625mph.

As they got to Glen Helen, Harrison’s lead was up to 5.7 seconds as Hickman closed to within 1.4s seconds of Dunlop. By the time they reached Ballaugh, he’d nosed ahead of the Ballymoney rider by 0.8 seconds.

Through Ramsey Hairpin, Hickman had cut Harrison’s lead to 2.4 seconds with Dunlop only a further 2.2 seconds back in third. Rutter was still in fourth but his advantage over David Johnson was a slender 1.5 seconds, with Hillier only 0.8 seconds behind the Australian.

Hickman continued to put pressure on the leader and an average speed of 134.077mph on lap two saw him arrive at his pit stop with a 1.2 second lead over Harrison – with Dunlop only 1.8 seconds behind in third.

David Johnson had moved up to fourth ahead of Rutter and Hillier but it was extremely tight as just one second separated the three riders.

The pit stops shuffled the order, with Dunlop hitting the front for the first time at Glen Helen on lap three. He was only 0.5 seconds clear of Harrison though, with Hickman just another 0.7 seconds back.

Johnson was holding station in fourth but Hillier had moved up to fifth at the expense of Rutter, whilst Gary Johnson was forced to retire from the race.

Hickman slotted back into second at Ballaugh and was only 0.178 seconds behind the leader. Hickman was back in the lead by 0.87 seconds as he went through Ramsey Hairpin, with Harrison now 1.7 seconds behind Dunlop.

As the leading three began the final lap there was just 0.5 seconds separating Hickman and Dunlop, however Harrison had now fallen five seconds behind the latter.

Hickman would extend his lead at Glen Helen, however Dunlop would soon reduce the deficit once more on the run to Ballaugh. By the time they reached Ramsey the gap was just 0.146 seconds.

Hickman would respond in spectacular fashion, setting the fastest ever sector time between Ramsey and the Bungalow and then repeating this feat between the Bungalow and Cronk ny Mona. He would cross the line with a new Superstock lap record of 134.402mph to take his maiden TT victory.

The result means that Dunlop extends his lead over Hickman in the Joey Dunlop Championship to 29 points, with Hillier in third on 40. West now leads the TT Privateer’s Championship on 58 points.