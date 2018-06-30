Higgins Set For Ginetta Supercup Return At Snetterton

2017 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup contender Adam Higgins will make his first appearance in the championship this season at Snetterton next month.

Higgins made his debut on the TOCA package last season, entering the Supercup with his own Hurricane Motorsport outfit.

A best result of sixth came at Oulton Park in the first half of the year, with that being one of five top ten results over the course of the campaign.

Higgins is a former two-time Castle Combe Formula Ford 1600 champion and his sole race outing in his Ginetta this season came at the Wiltshire venue.

A late entrant into the opening rounds of the circuit’s GT series, Higgins twice climbed through from the back of the grid to a pair of second place finishes.

Higgins announced his Supercup return on social media; having finished ninth and sixteenth at Snetterton last season alongside a retirement.