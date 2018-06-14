Kurt Thiim: “The years at Mercedes were the most beautiful of my life”

In celebration of thirty years for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, the German marque caught up with one of their most successful drivers in the DTM.

Kurt Thiim took part in nine DTM seasons for the Stuttgart manufacturer between 1988 and 1996. Overall the 1986 champion lies fifth in the table for amount of wins, fourth for pole positions and third in most points scored.

Ahead of the Norisring weekend, AMG chatted to Kurt about his time in the series and his best memories.

Kurt, when we consult the statistical records, we see that you are one of the most successful drivers in the history of the DTM. How important has the series been in your life?

“I have to say in all honesty that the years at Mercedes were the most beautiful of my life. It was exhausting and very tough at times, but it is hard to express in words the feeling you get from winning and being on top of the podium and the satisfaction you get for all the hard work you’ve done with the team. It goes right down into your feet; it’s like a drug. That’s how I felt about motor racing at the time. I come from a very normal family in which I was one of four children. From my earliest days, I was mad about motorsport.”

You arrived at Mercedes in 1988. That was quite unusual at the time, because you had already driven for BMW on the first three race weekends…

“In those days, there were almost 40 cars on the grid, and one of the team bosses offered me a cockpit for the Nürburgring. I drove the BMW for the first time on the Friday and immediately went on to win the first race. I then finished third in the second race. It was like going from nought to 300mph, like presenting a sort of business card. Perhaps that brought me to the attention of Hans Werner Aufrecht, and he made a mental note in case they needed a driver in the future.”

You had a reputation in the DTM as being something of a tough nut. There was that time you crashed into the tyre wall at the Norisring and suffered a scaphoid fracture. Despite that, you still lined up for the second race.

“You get such an adrenaline rush that you don’t realise something like that has happened. Anyway, it wasn’t so bad. The two races after were much worse – that’s when I really felt the pain.”

In 1986, you became DTM Champion with Rover. Does it sadden you in hindsight that you never quite achieved that with Mercedes?

“Yes, sure. We did everything we could. I was runner-up in 1992 with Zakspeed – that was a great season in which I was always up at the front. We tried our best, but it was not quite enough.”

When you were competing in the series, they said that no-one hugged the wall as close as you. Was that your ‘special power?

“It gave me a kick. I won twice at the Norisring and also twice at Singen. There is a story about Singen: apparently, the team had to send people back to the factory to mill new wheel nuts because I’d used them all up [chuckles]. The cars were solidly built then and stood up to rough handling. I don’t think that would be the case today.”

What was your favourite track in the DTM?

“I used to like the street circuits. Of the foreign races, my favourite was Mugello; I have many fond memories of that place. But most of all, I always liked the tracks where I won.”

You competed up to 1996 and witnessed many different eras. Which was the one you liked best?

“1992, when I finishedas runner-up. At Zakspeed, you felt like you were part of a family. There was obviously pressure, but everyone was relaxed about it. We had our act together, we were successful and were always at or near the front. If you’re riding along on the crest of a wave like that, it makes everything so much easier. But the biggest kick I got was from the 1994 C-Class; the car was perfect for me. It’s what enabled me to get six poles on twelve race weekends. Fantastic, I still dream of it [chuckles].”

When you think back to all the guys you drove with, which team-mate do you remember most?

“Roland [Asch]– he was such a laugh, especially when he started talking in his Swabian dialect. And then there was Jörg van Ommen. In terms of character and approach, he is almost a carbon copy of me: open and honest. Sometimes, you had to be more careful with other people.”

Who was your favourite opponent on the track?

“When the going got tough, I would say Bernd [Schneider]. Klaus [Ludwig] was a sly old fox; he didn’t need to be brutal. Bernd has always been a top driver who does not give you an inch.”

There are a lot of amusing anecdotes from your time. Which one sticks in your memory most?