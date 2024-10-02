DTM Unveils 2025 Calendar: A Return to Familiar Grounds

In a move that’s sure to please fans and teams alike, the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) has revealed its calendar for the 2025 season, sticking to its roots with a lineup of tried-and-tested venues. The championship will feature a total of 16 races spread across eight action-packed events, promising another year of high-octane touring car action.

Kicking off the season will be the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, hosting the opening round from 25th to 27th April. As drivers and teams shake off the winter rust, they’ll be vying for those crucial early-season points that could set the tone for their championship campaigns.

Following the traditional format, the season will conclude with a thrilling finale at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg from 3rd to 5th October. This earlier date, compared to recent years, adds an extra element of excitement as teams will have less time to develop their cars throughout the season.

While the majority of the calendar focuses on German soil with six race weekends, the DTM will also venture beyond borders. Fans can look forward to international outings in the Netherlands and Austria, adding a touch of variety to the championship’s landscape.

ADAC Motorsport Director Thomas Voss expressed satisfaction with the calendar, stating, “The fans’ enthusiasm for the DTM is high, which shows that we are on the right track when it comes to the calendar. Over the past few months, we have carefully scrutinised exciting venues for the DTM. However, as all the events in Germany have experienced a significant increase in popularity among visitors, we will stick with the tried-and-tested venues for the 2025 season.”

Notable highlights of the 2025 calendar include:

The return to Circuit Zandvoort on the picturesque North Sea coast of the Netherlands (6th to 8th June)

The exhilarating street circuit action at Norisring in Nuremberg (4th to 6th July)

A visit to the challenging Sachsenring (22nd to 24th August)

The breathtaking backdrop of the Austrian Alps at the Red Bull Ring (12th to 14th September)

As we look ahead to 2025, let’s not forget the thrilling conclusion to the current season that’s yet to unfold. The 2024 DTM finale at Hockenheim (18th to 20th October) promises to be a nail-biter, with Mirko Bortolotti (Lamborghini), Kelvin van der Linde (Audi), and Maro Engel (Mercedes-AMG) locked in a three-way battle for the championship crown. Tickets for this epic showdown start from just 39 euros, available now at dtm.com.

2025 DTM Calendar: