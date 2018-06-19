Ladell On Top As Ginetta GT4 Supercup Reaches Halfway Point

Charlie Ladell is the man to beat as the first half of the 2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup season comes to a close at Croft this weekend (23/24 June).

The championship heads to the home of Ginetta, Yorkshire, with Ladell holding the clear momentum in the series after a dominant Oulton Park weekend.

The Rob Boston Racing ace was untouchable as he led every lap over the weekend on his way to his fourth and fifth wins of the season so far.

That continues his remarkable record of completing all 143 laps so far this year within the top three on his way to eight consecutive podiums.

Only one driver sits within 100 points of Ladell in the standings at present, with the ultra-experienced Carl Boardley sitting 25 points adrift.

Running with Team HARD, Boardley has kept in touch with no less than six second place finishes so far, but he needs to add to his one win so far to close the gap.

Harry King dropped nearly 60 points to Ladell during a nightmare Oulton weekend, as a plethora of car issues left him with a best finish of tenth.

He enjoyed a superb start to his debut Supercup campaign before that with three podium finishes, including a breakthrough victory at Donington Park.

King is a clear contender for race wins this weekend, as is Tom Roche, who also picked up a victory at Donington and hasn’t shown his full potential so far.

One of the in-form drivers at the moment is Adam Shepherd, who has taken three consecutive third place finishes and will want to go higher this weekend.

Angus Fender is the only other driver on the grid to have recorded a podium so far with a third place at Donington – an achievement he’s eager to replicate.

Fender’s Century Motorsport team-mate Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke is one to watch meanwhile after he superbly qualified on the front row.

The Pro class entry is capped off by three more competitive drivers, with Carl Shield, Jac Constable and Reece Somerfield all taking a number of top six results.

The AM class is providing an intriguing battle so far this season, as Jack Minshaw and Colin White battle with the rapid newcomer Michael Crees.

Crees has been the pace-setter on each weekend so far with three pole position and multiple fastest laps, but penalties and mistakes have cost him wins.

Only two successes have gone his way so far, putting him thirty points adrift of the duelling Minshaw and White, who sit only three points adrift at the top.

Minshaw leads the way with six podium finishes to his name, but an Oulton retirement has allowed White back in touch following a slow start.

Troubles for the top three last time out opened the door for David Brooks to take a second career AM victory, moving him into the top six in the points.

He’s part of a close-fought battle in the class midfield, with Alex Taylor, Lucky Khera and Lee Frost also involved, the latter notching a pair of thirds at Oulton.

Croft will host three rounds, with qualifying and race one on Saturday, with two races on Sunday both televised live on ITV4.