Lotterer Questions EoT Decisions that Hobbled LMP1 Privateers at Le Mans

Andre Lotterer felt the privateer LMP1 teams went into the 24 Hours of Le Mans with an arm tied behind their back due to an unfair Equivalence of Technology (EoT) compared to the two hybrid entries from Toyota Gazoo Racing, which meant Rebellion Racing were also going to be fighting to be best of the rest should the Japanese marquee be reliable.

A series of small changes to the EoT ahead of Le Mans gave Toyota a considerable advantage in the LMP1 class, with the last, a reduction in the amount of fuel allowed to be used per hour from 110 to 108 kilograms, meaning privateers were forced to manage their fuel allowance rather than push as hard as they could across a lap and stint.

Lotterer hopes the advantage Toyota had in Le Mans is not carried through the remaining races of the FIA World Endurance Championship season, with the #1 he shared with Bruno Senna and Neel Jani ending thirteen laps adrift of the race winning #8 Toyota at the end of proceedings.

“I am a little disappointed about the WEC and the ACO concerning the EOT,” said Lotterer. “They pulled us out of power, I do not know what fear they might have.

“Maybe that will change.”

Aside from an issue with the mounting of the front section of the car at the start that required a pit stop at the end of the very first lap, Lotterer was pleased with how the outcome of the race at Le Mans, with the #1 car finishing fourth just behind the sister #3 car.

“The race went well,” said Lotterer. “We had some problems at the start with the front of the car that forced us to come back very early to the stand.

“The goal was to be present in case the Toyota No. 7 and No. 8 make a mistake. In the end, we still managed to make a podium with the other car, which is really a great performance. We were really the best non-hybrids. The job was well done.”