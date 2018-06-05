Marcus Ericsson: “It will be interesting to see where we stand on this type of track”

Marcus Ericsson will attack fifth Canadian Grand Prix this weekend around a Circuit Gilles Villeneuve track he finds ‘interesting to drive’.

Despite not finishing in the points in any of his four previous visits to the track, the Swede says the weekend at the Montreal-based track is always fun, while the long straights, heavy braking zones and technical parts of the track itself will present a challenge to the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team racer.

“I am looking forward to going back to Montreal,” said Ericsson. “The race weekend there is always a fun one.

“It’s a great circuit, with long straights and heavy braking make it really interesting to drive. It has some good technical parts and the famous “wall of champions”, which make it challenging as well.”

Ericsson feels Sauber will be able to battle amongst the midfield in Canada, although he is cautious to just where they will be in relation to their rivals as he aims for a second top ten finish of the season to add to his ninth place finish from the Bahrain Grand Prix in April.

“We are going into the weekend with some strong performances over the last few races,” said the Swede. “For us, it will be interesting to see where we stand on this type of track.

“I think that we should have some good opportunities there to mix it up in the midfield, and I look forward to starting the weekend.”