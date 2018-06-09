Martin And George Fastest in Silverstone FP2

The second British GT free practice session at Silverstone wasn’t as quick as the morning’s record-breaking opening session, but it was another AMR factory driver that ended the 60-minute session on top thanks to Maxime Martin’s 1m59.888s. That time was only 0.034s slower than Nicki Thiim’s best from earlier today, but enough to lead FP2 by 0.119s from TF Sport’s Marco Sørensen in another V12 Vantage GT3.

Rob Bell made good progress in the Balfe Motorsport McLaren 650S GT3, putting his car into the third spot on the timing sheets. RJN Motorsport’s Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 driven by Struan Moore and Ricardo Sanchez completed a top-four covered by as many tenths.

The first of Team Parker Racing‘s Bentley Continental GT3‘s finished fifth courtesy of Callum Macleod who was half-a-tenth down on the Nissan and 0.4s faster than Beechdean AMR’s Aston Martin driven by factory pilot Darren Turner.

Matt George is scheduled to drive both the Invictus Games Racing Jaguar F-Type SVR GT4 and Generation AMR Aston Martin in tomorrow’s Silverstone 500, and it was with the latter that he topped the GT4 class in second practice. His 2m12.301s was 0.6s slower than Scott Malvern’s morning benchmark but a tenth quicker than Finlay Hutchison and Dan Mckay’s Equipe Verschuur McLaren 570S GT4, which was once again fastest of the Silver Cup entries.

Century Motorsport’s Jack Mitchell and Alexander Schjerpen beat Michael Broadhurst’s Fox Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4 into third place by just 0.067s, while Team Parker’s Malvern lapped more than a tenth slower than his FP1 best on his way to the fifth quickest time of the afternoon.