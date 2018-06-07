PREVIEW: 2018 British GT R4 Silverstone 500 – GT4 Class

In the British GT, the first five GT4 class races have produced as many different winners representing four different manufacturers. That variety sees the championship’s top-two teams separated by just half-a-point and the first 11 entries covered by the same amount of points that are available for victory this weekend.

Championship leaders Patrik Matthiesen and Callum Pointon also share something in common with their GT3 counterparts Mowle and Buurman, after the victory at Rockingham helped them counter a problematic meeting at Snetterton. As such HHC Motorsport’s #55 Ginetta just about leads Tolman Motorsport’s incredibly consistent Charlie Fagg and Michael O’Brien who is the only crew other than their championship rivals to have picked up points in every race so far this year.

Academy Motorsport’s Will Moore and Matt Nicoll-Jones are arguably the crew to watch right now having outscored every other GT4 team since failing to finish during the first round of the season. Three podiums in as many races put their Aston Martin one place ahead of Snetterton winners Ben Tuck and Ben Green, whose Century Motorsport BMW must serve the maximum 20s success penalty at Silverstone.

Tolman’s Pro-Am class leaders Joe Osborne and David Pattison are also in overall championship contention after scoring their maiden GT4 win together at Snetterton, while fellow McLaren drivers Adam Balon and Ben Barnicoat will be eager to repeat Track-Club’s Silverstone success from last season.

Mercedes-AMG makes it five manufacturers represented in the Drivers’ championship’s top-seven places, Nick Jones and Scott Malvern’s Oulton Park victory helping to keep theirs and Team Parker Racing’s title hopes alive.

But the remaining three full-season marques have also shown promise this year, and none more so than Toyota whose Steller Motorsport built and run GT86 GT4s demonstrated real pace in qualifying at Snetterton.

UltraTek Racing Team RJN’s Nissan 370Zs also came of age at Rockingham thanks to a one-two Pro-Am finish, while Invictus Games Racing’s Jaguar project just missed out on its first British GT points at Snetterton.

Invictus’ second group of wounded, injured and sick armed forces veterans make their British GT debuts this weekend when Basil Rawlinson (2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment) joins Jason Wolfe in the #22 F-TYPE SVR and Paul Vice (42 Commando Royal Marines) teams up with Matthew George aboard #44 car.

George will also race as James Holder’s co-driver in the Generation AMR Super Racing Aston Martin. And it’s not a typo! George and Holder last contested a full-season British GT programme together in 2016, which ultimately led to David Appleby Engineering, which runs the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, overseeing the 2018 Jaguar project. George will, therefore, split his weekend between both cars and swap between them during the race.