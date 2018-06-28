RAM Racing To Make British GT Return At Spa Francorchamps

RAM Racing will make its return to the British GT paddock, its first since 2015 at Spa-Francorchamps, after confirming that Remon Vos and Tom Onslow-Cole will drive its Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Spa next month.

The Silverstone based squad previously ran the Mercedes-AMG SLS GT3 but has since upgraded to the German manufacturer’s current car, which it campaigns in Creventic’s 24H Series.

Vos and his regular Pro co-driver Onslow-Cole have contested several of the championship’s endurance races with RAM, which also ran the duo in the Le Mans Cup last season.

While Spa represents the 47-year-old Dutchman’s maiden British GT appearance, Onslow-Cole will be returning to a series he last contested in 2014 when embarking on his first season of GTs following seven successful seasons in the BTCC.

The 31-year-old has also enjoyed recent success in the Ardennes having won International GT Open’s Pro Am class there earlier this month.

“The British GT Championship was my first introduction to GT racing back in 2014, and I’m excited to return,” he said.

“Although there are a lot of familiar faces, there are some new ones too, and the competition is tougher than ever. Spa is a favourite track of both mine and Remon’s, and historically the Mercedes AMG GT3 has always been good there.

“The biggest challenge for us will be the Pirelli tyre, which neither of us have driven on, but the Spa test next week should prepare us nicely.”

RAM’s Mercedes-AMG is joined on the Spa Francorchamp entry list by Team ABBA Racing’s car, which will make its second British GT appearance of the season in the hands of regular drivers Richard Neary and Adam Christodoulou.

Round 5 of the British GT Championship takes place at Spa-Francorchamps on 21-22 July 2018.