Michael Rutter broke the TT Zero lap record on his way to victory in the TT Zero race by becoming the first rider to post a 120mph+ lap around the Mountain Course.

Victory in the electric bike race takes the veteran rider’s Isle of Man TT victory tally to six. The 46-year-old crossed the line with a comfortable 23-second lead over Daley Mathison, who was riding for the University of Nottingham team.

Rutter’s Team Mugen teammate Lee Johnston look set to finish second but was forced to pull over after his chain came off. Johnston would eventually finish in third spot, over two minutes behind Mathison.

James Cowton ended the sprint race in fourth on the Brunel Racing machine, ahead of Adam Child on the Moto Corsa Ego bike and Shaun Anderson in sixth.

Speaking about his victory, a relived Rutter said:

“It was drummed into me all week that the team wanted to break the lap record so it’s been a hard week with only one practice lap. I had a sleepless night last night. Every time you go out on the course you pick up something new, or try something different and Mugen pulled it all out today. I wasn’t hanging around and it was quite scary in places.”

The race itself was started by Duke of Cambridge, who also handed out the winning trophy to Rutter. By the time Rutter reached Glen Helen he had already pulled away from his teammate by more than five seconds. Mathison was only another half-a-second down the road.

Cowton, Ian Lougher, Anderson and Child also made the first checkpoint to Glen Helen but there was already a gap of almost a minute from the leading three riders.

Lougher would retire from the race shortly after, however there were no problems for Rutter at the front as he had extended his lead to six seconds by Ballaugh -which he maintained at Ramsey.

Johnston was reported to have stopped at the Bungalow with a chain issue and two helpful spectators held his bike while he carried out on the spot repairs.

Back at the front, Rutter completed his record-breaking lap with a speed of 121.824mph. His lap time of 18:34.956 also broke John McGuinness’s 2015 lap record by over 20 seconds.